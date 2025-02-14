Give customs free hand to implement core mandate, publisher urges FG 

The Publisher of Maritime Magazine, Mr Okey Ibeke, has urged the Federal Government to give the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) zero political interference

By Aisha Cole

The Publisher of Maritime Magazine, Mr Okey Ibeke, has urged the Federal Government to give the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) zero political interference in implemention of its core mandate.

Ibeke made the call during an “Iconic Maritime Personality Award” presented to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, by the maritime media in Lagos on Thursday night.

Ibeke said that customs operation needed political backing in ensuring that fiscal policies were adhered to by both ordinary and influential people in the country.

“Nigeria is a peculiar nation where the people in the authority will import goods and undervalue them in order to pay less duty.

“If customs query such transactions, they will go get their connection to intimidate officers.

“Government should also upscale the customs intervention funds to enable them get enough equipment to combat snuggling and encourage honest traders.

“The seven per cent intervention funds is not enough for customs to pay staff salaries and carry out capital projects,” he said.

Ibeke pleaded with the government to consider giving the money paid for Import Supervision Scheme, which is one per cent of FOB, to the NCS to execute projects.

He also urged the Federal Government to empower residents along border areas to discourage them from engaging in smuggling activities.

In his acceptance message, Adeniyi appreciated maritime media and stakeholders for finding him worthy for the personality award.

He described the award as symbolic as it was happening for the first time in the history of the maritime industry.

Adeniyi urged the media to abolish proliferation of beat associations to enable them speak with one voice and approach issue collectively.

“I urge all the maritime beat associations to collaborate to have a rallying point.

“If the creation of the association is because of the interest of the industry then it is not too late to work together as a strong unit and collapse the associations to one.

“No beat association under Nigeria Union of Journalists will be more impactful than maritime journalists that we have,” Adeniyi said.

He called on stakeholders to prioritise welfare of maritime journalists, pledging welfare support such as insurance cover for media houses.

The former President, Association of Nigeria License Customs Agent (ANLCA), Alhaji Olaiwola Shittu, described Adeniyi as a pillar behind his success as president of ANLCA.

The Chairperson, Customs Consultative Council (CCC), Alhaji Hakeem Olanrewaju, congratulated the maritime industry for appreciating an icon.

He urged stakeholders to have attitudinal change to support customs operations to enable the service achieve it core mandate.

The Vice President of ANLCA, Prince Olusegun Oduntan, described Adeniyi as a leader with listening hear, who had assisted the service to surpass its target for 2024.

Also, the President, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Frank Ogunojemite, described the customs C-G as a passionate mentor, friend and humble person.

Retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Charles Edike, said that he was proud to see Adeniyi, the most dedicated and respectful officer as the leader in the customs service. (NAN)