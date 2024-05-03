Give Climate Change Reporting Top Priority, Akpabio charges media

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obong Akpabio, CON, has charged Nigerian media practitioners to accord special attention to reporting climate change issues.

Akpabio’s advice was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis”, Akpabio charged the media to make conscious efforts in setting a climate change agenda and engage in aggressive education of the people about the environment and the negative effects of climate change.

“The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is in sync with the global attention accorded to issues of environment and as the conscience of the society, it behooves the media to be deliberate in their reportage of climate issues.

“Environment and climate are life and we must be part of the conservation of the environment for humanity to thrive before we talk about politics and related issues”.

The Senate President noted that the world was faced with the issue of global warming, which Nigeria is also not immune from, adding that, the media could do a more in public enlightenment and education for the understanding of every citizen.

Akpabio, however, celebrated the Nigerian journalists for their sacrifices despite working under inclement conditions promising that the 10th National Assembly will always stand for a free press in the country.

“On behalf of the Senate and the National Assembly, I wish to congratulate all media practitioners, especially those who have put their lives on the line in pursuit of truth and justice.

“The 10th National Assembly is committed to all that will strengthen press freedom and we will not condone anything that may trample on the rights of journalists”