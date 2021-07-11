Girl, 15, gets Masari’s automatic scholarship for art paintings

Miss Amina Abdullahi, a 15-year-old Senior Secondary student of Gobarau Academy, Katsina, has been awarded automatic scholarship by Gov. Aminu Masari for her exceptional talent in art paintings.

Miss Amina bagged the scholarship during a public exhibition attended by Masari in Katsina on Saturday.

The governor pledged that the state would be responsible for the young talent’s tertiary education in addition to offsetting her WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees.

Masari noted that such talents needed to be encouraged to achieve her dream and contribute her quota to the development of the society.

” Talents like this promote creativity and self reliance, she need to be encouraged to achieve her full potential,” he added.

Masari hailed the organizers for their efforts in discovering future talents that would develop the state and the country at large

In his remark, the chairman of Katsina Talent Hunt, Architect Faisal Jafar, thanked the governor for his support for future generation.

He noted that his team was working hard to ensure that youth with exceptional talent in Katsina State were supported to achieve their dreams (NAN)

