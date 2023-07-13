GIPLC disburses N100m to less privileged Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Global Initiative For Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), a trailblazing NGO dedicated to addressing critical medical issues faced by children in Nigeria has presented a life changing-cheques of N100million to less privileged Nigerians.

The money being shared to assist the less privileged Nigerians carter for life threatening health challenges was raised by the Founder of Dickens Sanomi Foundation who is also the Grand Patron of GIPLC, Igho Charles SANOMI II.

The funds were raised during a birthday dinner in his honour, which held in Paris, France on May 20 this year.

Addressing newsmen during the occassion on Thursday in Abuja, the Director General (DG) and the National Coordinator, GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa disclosed that the NGO has given over N400million from January to July, 2023.

“Over N400million naira have been disbursed to beneficiaries from January till today,”he said.

Nuhu noted that his passion was to reach out to the less privileged Nigerians to assist them solve their everyday problems, as he described it.

He decried the fact that state governors across the country spent so much on logistics, and also that organizations like UNICEF, could raise fund for other purposes but hardly pay medical bills of children.

He stressed that coming to the aide of the less privileged to support in paying the medical bills of their children is a collective effort that all relevant stakeholders should key into.

He said,”UNICEF, Bill Gate Foundation, they will never give you money to pay medical bills of these children, they can spend for various projects, like HIV, Polio, among others but they never give you money to pay medical bills for children. Even the Governors, you how much the Governors spend for logistics. If they can contribute one million naira every month by all the governors will go a long way.”

As an integral part of the event, the GIPLC DG presented the N100million cheque to various beneficiaries for new medical cases. They include N10million issued to the parents of baby Elizabeth, for heart surgery; N2million to parents of Odey Onire a 7 years old child with head tumour; N23million to Mrs Kelechi for surgery; N500,000 thousand to Mrs Theresa Mohammed, among others.

Thrilling testimonies were given by elated beneficiaries who profoundly thanked and prayed for GIPLC. Some of them shed tears of joy while recounting the ordeals they faced when their situations seemed hopeless, according them hope came when they had contact with the GIPLC.

A notable one among them was that of Mr Buzugbe Ferdinand, a father of co-joined twins, named Elijah and Elisha, who expressed gratitude to GIPLC and to God Almighty for the successful surgery fully sponsored by the NGO.

He said,”After 20 or 30minutes in the theatre they brought my children out, and the doctors said these are your children, when I saw them I said what kind of children are these, they were joined together. In my mind I said how can I cope with these kind of children. The good thing that God did was that they came with their hands, left legs and their manhood, all other things were joined together with the neck. It is only the neck that separated them. I asked God what kind of children are these?

“Somebody told me that I should not border myself that there is some people we could connect with that he know that can assist me to do the surgery because only me cannot handle it.

“The next morning I was connected to Sister Aisha who then connected me to Mr Nuhu. So Nuhu came, GIPLC came, and so light came. He gave me hope where I had no hope again. So, it was like God sent a messenger to me. He started giving me hope, and he told me that they can be separated. So, right from the day he came to the day they separated them, everything they supported it.

“I want to thank the GIPLC for giving my children hope because without them there was no hope again. So, they were separated successfully, everything it took them to separate them the GIPLC support it. I want to pray for Nuhu that the good work you have been doing God will support you, in Jesus name, amen.”

Other beneficiaries among many others, include Ali who was barely two years when he was ran over by Boko-Haram terrorists. Ali now 11 years sustained a spinal cord injury but was successfully corrected through surgical process sponsored by GIPLC.

The high light of the event was the presentation of award of “Pillar of Hope” and Ambassador of the less privileged to the GIPLC DG presented by Favour Adah Paul, head of NGOs in Benue State, onbehalf of vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

