Giginya Micro Finance Bank debuts in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Sokoto state government-owned Giginya Micro Finance Bank has commenced operation.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed this Monday when he received a delegation of the national Islamic Finance Committee of Indonesia, KNKS, led by Mr Jameel Abbas, who courtesy visit at Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal thanked the delegation for their return visit, pointing out that the state government delegation visited Indonesia in July during which the state learned a lot from the county’s Islamic micro finance model.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal expressed optimism that when the model is fully entrenched in the state, it would go along way in alleviating poverty and empower people.

Earlier the head of the delegation, Abbas said they were in the state to look into the possibility of implementing the Indonesia Islamic finance institutions established 25 years ago.

Mr Abbas explained that about three million Indonesians had benefited from the scheme within the more than two decades of it’s operations.

He thanked the state government for the warm reception accorded them.