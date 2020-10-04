Gifts galore as AEDC flags off 2020 Customer Service Week

Managing Director/CEO of AEDC, Dr. Ernest Mupwaya has said that the 2020 Customer Service Week is a give-back time and an opportunity to appreciate its customers for their loyalty to the Company.

Dr. Mupwaya who is expected to flag off the activities lined up for the week at the Head Office of the Company in Abuja on Monday, October 5th in a letter to staff said “this is an auspicious period to demonstrate our appreciation to our esteemed customers and recognize the importance of customer service excellence within an organization”.

Speaking further, the Managing Director said the 2020 Customer Service Week, which has as its theme – Dream Team highlights the significance of teamwork and collaboration in providing outstanding service to all customers demonstrated during the COVID – 19 lockdown period. According to him, during this period (the pandemic), AEDC embraced new work arrangements, which rather than diminish the service levels to our customers rather enhanced it as the company continue to strive for excellence while adapting to the change that was necessary following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Some of the activities listed for the customer service week include a visitation to one of the orphanage homes in Abuja where the Company will donate food items such as 3 bags 50kg rice, 3 bags of salt, 20 litres of palm oil, 25 litres of vegetable oil, 100 tubers of yam and 20 cartons of indomie, tissue paper. The Company will also expected to visit the Human Rights Radio station where the popular family radio reality programme – Brekete is aired and Daily Trust newspaper in recognition of the vital role of the media in the development of the Nigerian power sector.

It will be recalled that in order to continue to ensure customer satisfaction, AEDC equipped its customer service centre with state-of-the-art facilities, which rest on a robust integrated commercial management system, which enables customers to register their complaints anywhere they are at any point in time. The customer centric disposition of AEDC has been widely acknowledged by stakeholders including some customer advocacy groups such as the Network for Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (NECAN) and Nigeria Consumer Protection Network (NCPN).

