Gift of insecticide-treated mosquito nets excites Kaduna residents

By Stella Kabruk

Residents of Kaduna State have lauded the State Government and some Non-Governmental Organisations for distributing 5.5million insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the people.



A cross section of the residents made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.



They said such gesture would help in reducing cases of malaria infection, thereby curbing the prevalence of the disease in the state.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government, in collaboration with some development partners, began the distribution of the nets in Kaduna on July 9.



One of the residents, Mr Amos Iliya, said the treated mosquito nets formed a protective barrier around people sleeping under the nets.



“The insecticide nets do not only kill the mosquitoes which carry the malaria parasite, but also repel other harmful insects that can cause harm to people while asleep,” he said.



Mrs Hannah Martins, a retireee, said the distribution process was highly commendable as there were rare cases of houses-holds missed out, unlike what occurred during such exercises in previous years.



” I love this process because you stay in your house and they (distributors) come in to deliver the nets, unlike the previous years when people had to go and form long queues to get the nets.



” With this new strategy of distribution, people will hardly miss getting the nets, “ she said.



She urged beneficiaries to use the nets for the purpose intended as a way of guarding against malaria disease.



Mr Samaila Yusuf, a civil servant, said the gesture would help reduce the cost of malaria treatment.



” I am so happy with the on-going distribution of mosquito nets because I and my family will not be going to the hospital for malaria treatment.



” We had not been sleeping inside the nets in the past, as such I spent money on treatment of malaria every month,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Maryam Aliyu, a housewife, also said the mosquitoe nets served as means of reducing the risks of contracting malaria.



She urged beneficiaries to use the nets to check the menace of mosquitoes and other crawling insects like scorpions, and even reptiles like snakes, that could sneak into their houses and rooms.



” Bed nets are a key defence mechanism against malaria and they also offer protection from other insects and arachnids like ticks, beetles, flies, and spiders”, she said.



Nancy Musa,a student,said the mosquitoe nets would help in protecting them from being sick.



” From the beginning, sleeping under it was difficult, but I realised that I need it because it will help in preventing malaria”, she said.



NAN reports that the state government had intensified efforts at distributing the nets as a strategy towards reducing the prevalence rate of malaria disease in the state.



However, the noble intention is being short-changed by some of the beneficiaries who use the needs in covering garden plants and fishing, among other abuses.



This unwholesome attitude forced the Ministry of Health to issue warning, threatening to henceforth, view seriously, any such abuse. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

