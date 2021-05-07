The Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) in partnership with Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) has sensitised more than 100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on solar energy in Benue.

Addressing the participants, on Friday at Unkpiam IDPs Camp, Guma LG, the Programme Officer, Mr Francis Egbhodag, said they planned to reduce the effect of climate change by ensuring that the environment is green.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2-Days sensitization programme would end on Friday.

Egbhodag also said they planned to achieve their drive and light up Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across Nigeria and Africa adding that over 100 IDPs would benefit from the programme.

According to him, the NGO discovered the lack of electricity at the camp and made move to change this narrative through sensitisation and training them on the use of solar energy.

He also urged participants to make good use of the knowledge gained.

The Programme Facilitator, Dr Stephen Hemba said there was every need to use energy that was environmentally friendly.

Hemba explained that the use of energy sources that degrade the environment were causing climate change and responsible for the many adverse weather condition being experienced in the world today.

Speaking to NAN, a beneficiary Mr Christopher Edudje, an indigene of Delta, commended GIFSEP for the sensitisation exercise.

Edudje said the solar-generated power would help illuminate the pitch darkness usually experienced in the camp.

Earlier in his welcome address, Assistant Camp Commandant, Mr Bernard Apu, thanked GIFSEP and partners for supporting the IDPs. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

