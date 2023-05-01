Giadom, Udosen remain APC Vice Chairman, Secretary of South-South zone – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reiterated that Chief Victor Giadom, and Chief Ita Udosen remain APC Vice Chairman and Secretary of South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the party.

The Party disclosed this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, APC, Barr. Felix Morka made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday.

Morka stated,”The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports regarding a statement credited to some members of the South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Party purportedly removing Chief Victor Giadom and Chief Ita Udosen from their positions as Chairman and Secretary of the Zonal Executive Committee, respectively.

“The action of the individuals, who are also signatories to the statement issued in the name of South-South Zonal Executive Committee, is without lawful or constitutional authority, therefore a nullity, and should be disregarded.

“Giadom and Udosen are, and remain, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Party, respectively.”