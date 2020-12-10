Ghana’s main opposition party rejects ‘flawed’ election results

Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said on Wednesday that it will not accept the results of the general elections announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) that gave victory to incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Media reports quoted Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, as saying the NDC has “overwhelming” evidence that proved that the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama, won the poll.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair.

“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed, discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.