Ghanaian soul singer, Baaba J emerges Spotify’s “EQUAL Africa artiste” for April

By Taiye Olayemi

Spotify, a global online streaming platform has announced Ghanaian singer, Baaba J as its EQUAL Africa artiste for the month of April.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa disclosed this in a statement on Friday, in Lagos.

Okumu said Baaba J was a rising Ghanaian star whose unique blend of Soul, Pop, Rap, and Alté created an innovative sound that pushed boundaries and challenged traditional music genres.

She said her music featured lyrics in English, Ga, and Pidgin that were precise and poetic.

” For April, music streaming platform, Spotify has recognised Baaba J’s talent by naming her the Spotify EQUAL Africa artiste for April.

” EQUAL is Spotify’s programme that seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artistes, breaking down barriers and making waves in music.

” Through our collaboration with diverse and talented artistes like Baaba J, we are dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and breaking down barriers in the music industry.

” We hope that by shining a light on their unique perspectives and experiences, we can inspire a new generation of creators and listeners alike,” she said.

Okumu noted that Baaba J’s lyrics were sprawling and innovative, touching on themes of love, heartache, and the desire to belong.

According to her, Baaba fearlessly mixes piercing personal reflections with metaphors, singing in Ga and Pidgin to emphasise her point that one has to constantly march to the beat of their own drum.

” Her passion for music began as an escape from the monotony of everyday life, and it has evolved into a powerful force connecting her with music lovers.

” Her remarkable 2020 five-track ep Lumumba Street unearthed love, grief, heartache and the desire to belong amid a burning patchwork of Soul, Pop, Rap, and Alte.

” The project’s lead single, Tomboy, whose video she co-directed, is a powerful anthem of self-confidence and empowerment.

” Baaba J has delivered stellar performances on platforms such as the Accra Indie Film Festival, The Crusade, and The MiM Life Concert.

” She was also part of the Ghanaian creatives who met the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris during her visit to Ghana at the Vibrate Space,” she said.

In her response, Baaba J said “I’m looking to a time in the near future where there would be more avenues and safe spaces for women to record music and begin their music journeys.

” More women producers, women-owned studios, and women transforming the music scene”. (NAN)