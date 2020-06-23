Ghanaian President tenders apology for demolition, orders investigation

Share the news













President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a telephone call, according to the presidential aide, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he had directed full investigation into the incident.

”Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court,” Shehu further disclosed.(NAN)

