Ghanaian institute honours Nigerian entrepreneur with excellence award

By Kingsley Okoye

Nigerian entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer, Sotab Continental Limited, Mr Adesote Adebowale, has been inducted by the Chartered Institute of Public Resource Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, into its 2023 Fellowship Hall of Fame.

CIPRMP has a focus to re-position economy of the African continent through cross-fertilisation of ideas from high-level intellectual executives and outstanding statesmanship leaders, and growth oriented public servants.

It is poised to make the African continent an exemplary hub of unrivalled political and socio-economic excellence.

According to a statement by the institute in Abuja on Friday, Adebowale bagged an Honorary Doctorate, also received a special Gold Award.

The award was conferred on him as a world-class corporate professional, policy development expert, exceptional business executive, renowned entrepreneurial of international repute in construction and housing sectors development.

The award was presented by the Executive Directors of the institute, led by the Head, West African Operations, Dr Richard Ikpadaku.

“This award is given to only individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and innovation in their various economic engagements,” he said.

Ikpadaku said that the institution greatly commended Adesote’s corporate relevance over the years and “his indefatigable passion for economic growth, having spent several years in projecting excellent image of Nigeria internationally”.

He said the wonderful humanitarian services through his foundation and indefatigable passion for economic growth of Nigeria as an exemplary and patriotic nation builder, was phenomenal.

Adebowale in his remarks after the award, said: “This is another reason for myself to keep doing my best to pursue and support dreams of all those who need help.

“My foundation has been there to continue to support the youths and those vulnerable persons in our streets; If we all continue to contribute in our own little way, Nigeria will be better”.

He also thanked the institution for the recognition and pledged to keep supporting them as their mission resonated with his ideas. (NAN)