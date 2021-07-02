Ghana abandons plans to build new stadium for All-African Games

Ghana has abandoned plans to build a new Olympic Sports Complex to host the All-African Games in 2023, according to a Parliament statement in Accra on Thursday.

The statement said the country’s Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, told Parliament that rather than complete a new facility at Borteyman near the eastern port city of Tema, the country would renovated the abandoned stadium at the University of Ghana ahead of the Games.

The minister attributed the change in plan to time constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The initial plan was to construct an Olympic Stadium complex at Borteyman, but unfortunately, this plan cannot materialise due to the onset of COVID-19,’’ said the sports minister.

“After careful study of the timelines, the ministry, in consultation with the local organising committee, adopted a hybrid approach to leverage existing facilities at the University of Ghana.

“It also put up other auxiliary facilities required for hosting the Games.’’

The minister, however, assured parliament of the government’s commitment to put all available infrastructure in the right shape for the Games.

However, he added that “Ghana remains committed to hosting the 2023 Games and would utilise new facilities and renovate others for the competition’’.

Ghana will play host to 54 participating nations and regions in the 13th All-African Games in 2023. (Xinhua/NAN)

