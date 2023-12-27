Ghali Na’Abba, former House of Reps Speaker, dies at 65

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba, is dead.

Na’aba died in Abuja Wednesday morning. He was aged 65.

Mr Ahmed Tijjani Lawal, an aide to the deceased, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

“The former Speaker died in the early hours of Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja,” he said.

Na’Abba represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and won election to the National Assembly on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in1999.

He became the Speaker of the House of Representatives after Alhaji Salisu Buhari was forced out of the Assembly over certificate and age issues.

He left behind one wife, 10 children and three grandchildren.

“We are currently making arrangements to transport the corpse to Kano for burial today,” the aide told NAN.(NAN).

By Aminu Garko

