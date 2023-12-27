Ghali Na’aba: “We have lost a national hero” – Ajaero

…..Ghali Na’aba: “We have lost a national hero”

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has mourned the demise of the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Na’aba, describing his death as the loss of a national hero.

In a statement he personally signed, Ajaero said the late House of Reps Speaker will be remembered for his principled stance on national issues.

He said,”We are saddened by the passing away of Ghali Na’aba, former Honourable Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Ghali Na’aba will be remembered for his principled stance on national issues, asserting the independence of the Legislature, building of strong institutions ànd championing the cause and course of our nascent democracy at great cost to his person and office.

“In particular, Na’aba will be remembered for his heroic role in thwarting the third term agenda of the then formidable anti-democratic forces.

“He paid dearly for his role and was not allowed to return to the parliament ever since but he lost nothing of his national status or relevance.”

The NLC President added,”But beyond thwarting the third term agenda, Ghali Na’aba is on record to have repeatedly held the executive accountable for their actions almost culminating in the impeachment of the President.

“We at the Congress mourn this fine gentleman, principled politician and one of the greatest heroes of our democracy.

“Our condolences go to his family, his political associates and the leadership of the National Assembly.”

