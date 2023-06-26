GFIIA 2023: HEDA invites Nominations for the 6th Edition of Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a renowned anti-corruption non-governmental organization committed to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the 6th edition of its highly prestigious Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA2023).

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards, named in honour of the late legal Icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, a distinguished human rights activist and legal luminary, seek to recognize individuals who have exemplified exceptional integrity and made significant contributions towards positive societal impact, shun the allures of corruption and distinguished themselves.

The awards’ board, chaired by Professor Itse Sagay and co-chaired by Professor Ayo Atsenua, consists of esteemed members such as Mr. Femi Falana SAN, Comrade Femi Aborisade, Professor Nsogorua Udombana, Dr. Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Comrade Achike Achude, and Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju. Together, they are dedicated to honoring individuals who have demonstrated exemplary integrity and remarkable contributions to society.

According to a statement released by the organisation, the GFIIA2023 officially commenced on Monday, June 26, 2023, with an open call for nominations. The nomination period will span six weeks, closing on August 6.

Following this, a two-week process will involve the collation of nominations, shortlisting of candidates, briefing of the board, and feedback from the board, concluding on September 18. The GFIIA timetable spanning a period of five months to the date of lecture and Awards presentation on December 10, 2023.

HEDA emphasized the organization’s commitment to celebrating and uplifting individuals who embody the principles and values that Chief Gani Fawehinmi championed throughout his lifetime.

He further highlighted that the awards’ ultimate objective extends beyond mere naming and shaming. They aim to recognize and honourable individuals who, despite the allure of corruption and unethical practices, have chosen a path of transparency, honesty, and integrity. By doing so, these exemplary individuals serve as beacons for others to emulate.

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards offer four distinct categories for nominations, ensuring active public participation in the selection process. These categories include the Outstanding Integrity Award, Outstanding Impact Award, Valuable Whistle-blower Award, and Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador Award.

To nominate deserving individuals for the GFIIA2023, the public is encouraged to visit the official nomination portal at www.gfa.hedang.org.

HEDA Resource Centre remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the legacy of Chief Gani Fawehinmi and promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate those who make profound differences in the society.

