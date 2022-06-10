Get your PVCs ready, LP guber candidate urges C’ River residents

Mr Ernest Jose, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Cross River has urged residents of the state to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready for the 2023 general elections.Jose made the appeal in an interview with journalists on Friday in Calabar , while reacting to his emergence.

The governorship candidate who said he would continue on the industrialisation drive of Gov. Ben Ayade if elected , added that he would, however, concentrate more on the housing deficit for civil servants in the state.“We will deal with the issue of housing deficit in the state;

state civil servants will be proud owners of houses.“I also want to use this opportunity to tell youths in the state who have been yearning for this position that they should get their PVCs handy as we hit the ground running.“One of my plans is to ensure that there is a Labour House in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to cater for the needs of members,” he said.

Jose maintained that as a town planner, he would not allow the state to lose its glory to refuse, adding that he needed the cooperation of everyone, especially the media to make it work.He appealed to everyone to go home and ensure that their friends and relatives got their PVCs as their campaign was operation show your PVC.Earlier in an interview with Comrade John Oshie, former Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River, he said all over the world, LP remained a frontline political party.He said the ideology of the party was to remove the average Nigerian from poverty and ensure a living wage that could take care of them.“We must rise up today to help build Nigeria and Nigerians.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LP candidate will battle for the Cross River governorship seat with Sen. Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Usani Usani of the Peoples Redemption Party, among others. (NAN)

