Get your PVC, elect credible leaders in 2023, Bishop urges voters

By Ifeoma Aka

Rt. Rev. Christian Onyia, has appealed to eligible voters to get their PVC to enable them vote credible leaders at the 2023 general elections.

Onyia said this at the church 6th Diocesan Synod held at the Emmanuel Anglican Church, Iji-Nike, Enugu on Saturday.

Onyia said that the country needed more credible leaders that would turnaround the fortune of the nation for better.

He reminded Nigerians that although the country needed leaders with the fear of God, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would only count votes and not prayer points come 2023.

“INEC is not going to count prayers. As we pray, we must be focused. That is the part of our campaign for this year’s synod.

“Our people should go out and get their voting cards, so that come 2023, we will be able to vote in the right people into positions of authority.

“We need leaders with Jesus Christ in them but we must not forget to get our PVC to elect such leaders,” he said.

He said that only Jesus Christ know those with the fear of God, voters must pray for spiritual guidance.

On the essence of the synod, Onyia said the synod provided the church an opportunity to give hope to the hopeless in the society.

According to him, the only hope of the hopeless is in Christ, if they discover Him.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

