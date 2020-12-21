Germany warns Iran against nuclear escalation ahead of Biden’s term

Iran must not squander its chances of bringing the U.S. back into the troubled nuclear deal that regulates Iran’s nuclear programmes, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Maas spoke after talks with fellow chief diplomats from Iran, Britain, China, France and Russia, one month before the inauguration of Joe Biden as U.S. president.

Biden had signalled that he would reverse President Donald Trump’s decisions to leave the pact and revive sanctions on Iran.

Those have prompted Tehran to boost nuclear activities far beyond the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement.