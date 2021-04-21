Germany looks to July date for Afghanistan troop withdrawal

The German military is planning a more rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan than previously planned, the Defence Ministry informed parliament said on Wednesday, according to information received by dpa.

Consultations partners in NATO were underway  could see Germany’s 1,100 troops pull by as as July 4.

The United States, which puts up the largest contingent of the 10,000-strong NATO force, has set its withdrawal date as 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks.

A Defence Ministry spokesman told dpa the countries involved were currently examining the challenges and consequences, adding July 4 was being considered as the final pullout date.

The final decision lay NATO, he added.

Defence Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer previously set mid-August as the deadline.

The Defence Ministry spokesman highlighted the logistical challenges, most of the equipment being returned to Germany by air.

Earlier plans suggested equipment could be in the country, with equipment seen as a security risk destroyed. (dpa/NAN)

