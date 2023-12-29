Friday, December 29, 2023
German sea rescue groups save some 200 migrants from Mediterranean

FILED - Migrants trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa from the northern coast of Africa are apparently adrift in the Mediterranean Sea with engine trouble. Sea rescuers from German aid organizations have taken more than 200 migrants on board their ships in the central Mediterranean in the past few days, the groups said. Photo: Oliver Weiken/dpa

Sea rescue, Germany: Sea rescuers from German aid organizations have taken more than 200 migrants on board their ships in the central Mediterranean in the past few days, the groups said.

The crew of the rescue ship Sea-Watch 5 saved 119 people in distress at sea in two separate operations, the group said, adding that the migrants arrived at the port of Marina di Carrara in Tuscany on Thursday.

Among those rescued are 32 unaccompanied minors. The youngest person is 3 years old.

The organization criticized the Italian authorities who assigned the ship to a port around 1,150 kilometres away from the operation site.

“There is no silent night when people have to try to flee across the sea in search of safety,” said Anne Dekker, head of operations on board the Sea-Watch 5, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, volunteers from the aid organization Sea-Eye rescued a total of 106 people on Tuesday and made their way to the port of the southern Italian city of Brindisi, the group, based in Regensburg, Germany said.

On December 26, the crew of the Sea-Eye 4 became aware of two unseaworthy boats in international waters south of the Italian island of Lampedusa and took the people on board. Among them were dozens of minors. The volunteers expect them to arrive in Brindisi on Friday.

