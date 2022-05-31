German group donates Surveillance facilities to NASI

The German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG) on Tuesday officially laid a building foundation for an extension of Surveillance Division at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI).

The sextension was cited at the Support Weapon Wing of NASI.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building, when completed, would serve as reconnaissance training centre and would contain two class rooms, technical room, offices, simulation room and panda for practical activities.

The Commandant of NASI, Maj.-Gen. Maude Gadzama, said at the ground- breaking ceremony of the training centre that it would assist the students of NASI to visualise and understand the usage of radar.

He added that the reconnaissance centre would perfect the NASI students’ various skills before being introduced to the field.

He explained that over the years, NASI had trained students on Surveillance but the need for uprade was to meet the changing trends to enhance the training.

Gadzama further said that the reconnaissance centre would also accommodate the large turn up of officers and soldiers desirous of studying surveillance course in the wing.

He noted that apart from the importance of the course in training

soldiers and officers in the Nigerian Army, it would also help in building their capacity for future deployment of the equipment in the field.

“At the end of the construction and the

commencement of training in the facility, the students will be able to

employ surveillance equipment with ease in all phases of war as well

as in counter insurgency operation,” he said.

Gadzama assured the GTAG on their commitment to continue building the capacity of soldiers through realistic

training, to cope with the ever-evolving nature and character of warfare, particularly the ongoing counter insurgency operation.

He thanked the GTAG for the support and pledged to use the facilities judiciously when completed.

Earlier, the Project Manager of Reconnaissance GTAG, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Schneider Biel, said the project was due to the partnership between them and NASI.

He also said the project would finalise the training process by extending the infrastructure to have more capacity to train more soldiers and execute more courses.

He noted that the project which was expected to be completed in five months, would serve as an avenue to enhance the skills of soldiers in the fight against insurgency.

“It is a goal we want to reach together with our strong partnership with you within our capacity to overcome your advasaries,” Biel said.(NAN)

