German firm trains NEMSA staff on business skills

By Constance Athekame

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation, a German-based Human Capacity Development Firm, has organised an intensive capacity building training for members of staff of the

Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Mrs Ama Umoren, NEMSA’s Spokesperson, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said that the two-day intensive training was organised in collaboration with the Budget and Planning unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

According to her, the members of staff were also trained on leadership and business development skills.

”The training programme covered such areas as strategic business planning and implementation, effective business communication, business continuity management.

”Changed management and succession planning, basic project management and tools and effective regulatory supervision and quality control, ”she said.

Mr Lucas Laible, the Deputy Resident Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Nigeria, said that the foundation has more than 100 offices worldwide with 20 in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our official mandate is to promote democracy, good governance and the rule of law as well as to foster good relationship between the Republic of Germany and our host countries.

” The foundation established office in Nigeria in 2001 with a clear focus to support the democratic forces in Nigeria and to promote good governance and the rule of law for the benefit of the development of this country,” he said.

He described NEMSA as a key stakeholder in the power sector which would ensure a better future for Nigeria.

According to him, having electricity for all, NEMSA would help create opportunities for the whole country, on small and large scale, from the individual to the small business owner to big businesses.

“In meeting its mandate, NEMSA plays a critical role in enforcing higher standards in Nigeria’s power sector.

”Not only for the Nigerian energy-security and provision, but also to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal No.7, on affordable and clean energy for everyone,” he said.

Declaring the programme open, the Chairman of the Governing board of NEMSA, Mr Suleiman Yahaya, said the training would be of benefit to both the staff and management, and urged the participants to take the lectures seriously.

“The importance of capacity building cannot be over emphasised, as it has immense benefits, not only to the employee, but to the organisation and the nation at large.

”It enhances employee motivation, job performance and skills, which ultimately lead to the success of the organisation,” he said.

The chairman said that the specialised training programme would equip the participants with the required knowledge, skills and attitude to ensure effective and efficient delivery of NEMSA’s mandate.

“It is my hope that by the end of this programme, all staff participating would have been sharpened and further armed and equipped to discharge their various responsibilities towards achieving the vision, mission and mandate of the Agency.

”I therefore urge you to make sure you make the most of this rare opportunity and be prepared to implement all that you will learn here,” he said.

Earlier, the NEMSA Managing Director, Mr Aliyu Tahir, said the agency had made tremendous efforts to ensure that all its staff were trained and re-trained, despite the meager resources available.

Tahir, who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, said the partnership between his agency and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung was in furtherance of NEMSA’s desire to ensure staff are fully equipped to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

He thanked the German firm and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for their support in organising the programme.

Tahir assured the organisers of the training and Nigerians of the readiness of the agency to enforce technical standards and regulations and other responsibilities in line with its mandate.

The managing director said that the training would enrich the staff with the relevant knowledge, skills and attitude required to deliver on its mandate.

“As you all are aware, NEMSA’s functions of enforcement of technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instrument.

”To ensure the efficient production and delivery of safe, reliable and sustainable electricity power supply and guarantee safety of lives and property in the Nigerian electricity supply industry and other allied industries are very critical for the development of the power sector in Nigeria

“Therefore, I have no doubt that all participants in this specialised capacity building workshop will be equipped with relevant knowledge, skills and attitude required to ensure the effective delivery of NEMSA’s responsibilities in Nigeria,” Tahir said. (NAN)