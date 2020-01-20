German court to sentence fake doctor who made women shock themselves via Skype

A German court is expected to hand down a verdict on Monday in the trial of a man who claimed to be a doctor.

The man claimed to be a doctor in order to get women to deliver life-threatening electric shocks to themselves via Skype.

The fake doctor, a former IT specialist, has been charged with 88 counts of attempted murder in the case.

Prosecutors say he derived sexual pleasure from seeing the women in pain and recording the incidents.

If prosecutors have their way, the 30-year-old defendant will receive a 14-year sentence, which he would serve in a psychiatric hospital.

The man’s defence lawyers point to his mental illness in arguing for a two-year probation period instead of incarceration.

The verdict is expected at 2 pm (1200 GMT). (dpa/NAN)