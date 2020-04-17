German airline Lufthansa set to complete repatriation flight programme

After just over a month, the repatriation programmes of various European governments and numerous tourism providers due to the coronavirus crisis, have almost been fully completed, the German Lufthansa Group announced on Friday.

According to Lufthansa, the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions have triggered a return of an “unprecedented” number of holidaymakers and travellers since mid-March.

Lufthansa Group airlines have repatriated around 90,000 people.

A total of 437 special flights had taken off from 106 airports worldwide with a destination in Europe, according to Germany’s largest airline.

Eleven more such special flights are set to follow in the coming days.

Lufthansa’s last repatriation flight is expected to arrive in Frankfurt next Monday, the company said.

To help supply agricultural businesses in Germany with seasonal workers, Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings has also carried out 27 so-called “harvest helper flights” with around 2,500 passengers, the company said.

The Lufthansa Group also operated 94 special cargo flights carrying relief supplies, such as protective equipment and face masks, the release said. (Xinhua/NAN)