German agency seeks Plateau government’s support toward job creation

By Patience Aliyu

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on Monday, sought the cooperation of the Plateau government toward the establishment of job centres in the state to generate employment opportunities for youths.

GIZ indicated this when Mr Marcus Wauschkuhn, Coordinator of GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang in Jos.

“We are here seeking the collaboration of the Plateau State Government. We want to introduce our programmes to the new government, particularly in the area of sustainable economic cooperation and creating income-enhancing business skills for young entrepreneurs.

“Other programmes include supporting the private sector and creating access to finance.

“We will open a job centre here in Plateau State so we have a comprehensive cooperation in the area of economic development and this is part of the bigger GIZ cooperation.

“The areas we are looking at are the energy sector, energy-efficient construction centres, and the agricultural sector, most notably the national potato policy which will be launched soon” he said.

Responding, the governor of the state praised the visiting delegation from GIZ for the previous collaborations they have had in the state, saying that his administration “is more than willing to join hands” with them to ensure that the economic lot of Plateau is changed for the better.

“We want to particularly appreciate GIZ’s tremendous support to Plateau state.

“I first encountered GIZ when I was Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council.

“One of your programmes designed to support the state then was the storage facility for potatoes.

“GIZ has been one of the most popular development agencies on the Platea. We want to appreciate all the investments you have made in developing critical sectors in the state.

“We are actually at a time when we need critical support in every sector of our economy. We want to count on you further as this administration takes bearing.

Muftwang expressed the desire of the state government to continue to enjoy the poverty-alleviating support given to all the other governments for the benefit of all levels of society.

“One thing I promise you is that this government takes these partnerships very seriously.

“We want to assure you of our political will to be able to drive these programmes and initiatives that you send our way,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GIZ renders support in the areas of economic development, employment promotion, governance and democracy, security, peace-building, and civil conflict transformation, as well as food security, health and basic education, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

