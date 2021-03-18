The President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Olamide George, has commended the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, for the ‘fatherly’ role he played at the federation’s evaluation programe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the George-led AFN had, last weekend, organised a two-day evaluation programme for athletes in Akure.

George, in a statement issued on Thursday in Akure, said that it was inspiring for him and the athletes that the minister could leave his busy schedule and grace the programme.

“The fact that he graced the occasion is a confirmation of his concern for the welfare of athletes and deep passion for sports generally.

“The minister did not only give out cash prizes, he also motivated athletes with personal cash.

“There is no better motivation than the action of the minister, who has been very supportive. He is the pillar behind the achievements we have recorded since my assumption of office,” he said.

According to George, the only way the federation can reciprocate the minister’s love and support for AFN is by winning medals at the Olympics. (NAN)

