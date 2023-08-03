GenNext: Sanwo-Olu seeks private partnership on youth empowerment

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Lydia Ngwakwe

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on organisations and individuals to partner the state by promoting initiatives aimed at empowering the youth.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the maiden edition of the Chartered institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Generation Next Forum, on Thursday Lagos.

According to him, this will bridge the gap between the present and future,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum has its theme as, “Industry 5.0 Banking Revolution: Insights for the Next Generation”.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that his administration would foster innovation, and ensure that the transformative power of technology was harnessed for the greater good.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to continuing to create an enabling environment that would encourage the growth and development of the banking sector and other critical sectors in the state.

He said that Nigeria was blessed with vibrant and dynamic youths, representing approximately 70 per cent of the population, hence, the need to empower and prepare them to contribute to the economic eco-system.

“With a median age of 18.1 years and approximately 70 per cent of our population are under the age of 30, the future truly belongs to our youths.

“As a nation, we must recognise that the time to empower and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to the economic eco-system is now,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the concept of Industry 5.0 represented the convergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet, block-chain, and robotics, with the core elements of humanity and society

According to him, the young generation is naturally inclined towards technology and innovation, and they hold the key to unlocking the full potential of Industry 5.0.

He said, “this industrial revolution is characterised by intelligent automation and human-machine collaboration.

“It heralds a new era; one that will transform every aspect of our lives, including the banking and finance industry.

“Therefore, in the face of such transformation, the banking sector must be at the forefront of innovation, adaptability, and inclusivity.’’

Earlier, Dr Ken Opara, President/Chairman of CIBN, commended Sanwo-Olu’s dedication to youth empowerment, particularly in the area of digital skills development.

“Your devotion to equipping the next generation with the necessary knowledge and skills required to thrive in the digital age aligns perfectly with the principles of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

“We applaud your efforts and commitment to partnering with the institute to foster an environment where young minds can flourish and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of our society,’’ he said.

Opara said this inaugural edition of the CIBN Generation Next Forum was dedicated to inspiring the younger generation to pursue rewarding careers within the banking industry.

He noted that the recent spate of exodus of young Nigerians to foreign countries, known as the “Japa syndrome”, propelled the institute working in consonance with the banking industry to establish a human capital development fund.

According to him, the fund is for the purpose of building capacity for the Nigerian banking industry.

He also said that the fund would be used to nurture and groom a pool of talents with requisite skill set in critical areas of needs, based on emerging and contemporary developments in the industry.

This, he said, would help ensure that the banking industry had a steady supply of talents that would be readily available to service the industry at any point in time.

“It is my firm belief that the next generation of bankers hold the key to unlocking the untapped potential of our industry and would help usher in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity.

“By nurturing their aspirations and guiding their path towards excellence, we empower the next generation to become architects of the banking sector of tomorrow,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the forum aimed to provide a robust platform for stakeholders to examine the importance of the Fifth Industrial Revolution and its impact on the banking and finance industry, especially as it affects the young generation.

Major highlights of the event are: the forum featured a mentoring clinic for talented youths, who are eager to carve a path toward becoming future banking professionals.

The unveiling of the CIBN new logo to commemorate the institute’s 60th anniversary, accomplishments and milestones met, tech talk, innovation expo , Edu fair, talent hunt, job fair, motivational insights, SME Clinic, exhibitions, among others. (NAN)

