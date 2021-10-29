Generator repairer, 39, faces N2.7m fraud charge

A 39-year-old generator repairer, Paulinus Emeh, allegedly defrauded his customer tune of N2.7 million, appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Emeh, whose residential address was not provided, is trial on a four-count charge of fraud and stealing.

prosecutor, Insp. N. A. Simon, told court that defendant committed the alleged offences on Oct. 16, at 11.00 a.m., at Community Road, Ago, Okota, in Lagos.

Simon said defendant fraudulently obtained sum of N2.7 million from the complainant, Mr Benjamin Idisi, under the guise of fixing a new core in the ’s 1.500KVA caterpillar generator.

According the prosecutor, the defendant failed fix the new core, rather, he damaged the radiator cells.

He said the defendant did not return the money he collected for the project, rather, he converted his own use.

Simon stated that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 350 of the Criminal of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S. Okubule, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must evidence of tax payments the Lagos State government.

Okubule adjourned the case until Dec. 13 for mention. (NAN)

