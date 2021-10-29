Generator repairer, 39, faces N2.7m fraud charge

A 39-year-old generator repairer, Paulinus Emeh, who allegedly defrauded his customer to the tune of N2.7 million, on Friday appeared at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Emeh, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a four-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. N. A. Simon, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Oct. 16, at 11.00 a.m., at Community Road, Ago, Okota, in Lagos.

Simon said the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N2.7 million from the complainant, Mr Benjamin Idisi, under the guise of fixing a new core in the complainant’s 1.500KVA caterpillar generator.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant failed to fix the new core, rather, he damaged the radiator cells.

He said the defendant did not return the money he collected for the project, rather, he converted it to his own personal use.

Simon stated that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S. Okubule, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

Okubule adjourned the case until Dec. 13 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...