General Jamal Abdussalam takes over as GOC 6 Division in charge of South-South

By Chimezie Godfrey

A new General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 6 Division Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander Joint Task Force (South-South) Operation Delta Safe has assumed Command.

He is Major General Jamal Abdussalam. Until his appointment as the 10th General Officer Commanding, 6 Division Nigerian Army, he was the immediate past Military Secretary (Army).

Speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony, the out gone GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Oluyede thanked officers and men of the Division for their support and cooperation which enabled him record the modest successes attributed to the Division.

He called on Brigade Commanders, Commanders of affiliated formations and units, officers and men of the Division to extend even greater level of support to the new GOC.

While responding, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army Major General Jamal Abdussalam appreciated the successes recorded under the leadership of the out gone GOC.

He called on officers and men to always bear in their minds, the basics of soldiering. He pledged to consolidate on the successes of his predecessor while stating that threats to personnel, equipment and location would not be condoned.

Major General Olufemi Oluyede only recently was redeployed to Army Headquarters, Abuja as Director, Directorate of Inspection and Compliance, Office of the Chief of Army Staff.