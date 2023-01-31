General election: INEC to meet with NNPCL over fuel supply

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it plans to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to ensure adequate fuel supply during the 2023 general election.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, INEC said this at a consultative meeting with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting was to fashion out ways of ensuring adequate supply to prevent disruption of INEC plans for general election.

“The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the Commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will continue to engage every national institution for the success of the 2023 General Election,” Yakubu said.(NAN)