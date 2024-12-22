General Abbe: An Iroko has fallen – David Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described the demise of General Godwin Osagie Abbe as the fall of an Iroko, a fallen hero that has left a yawning vacuum in the Nigerian state.

Senator Mark said General Abbe was an uncommon patriot who gave his all both as an officer in the military and civil rule in the service of the nation.

Reacting to the exit of Abbe in Abuja, Senator Mark noted that General Abbe was his Comrade in Arms who upheld the sanctity of integrity, discipline and love for man and country.

Senator Mark stated: “General Abbe was a great soldier, one of the leading lights in the Arms Forces of Nigeria. In all the assignments he handled, he demonstrated unwavering commitment, dedication, and patriotism and was faithful to the end.

” As military governor of Akwa Ibom and Rivers states at different times, General Abbe left a legacy of accomplishments and indelible footprints.

“As General Officer Commanding ( GOC) and Commandant Training and Doctrine of the Nigerian Army ( TRADOC) as well as Commandant, National War College ( NWC), General Abbe demonstrated brilliance and upheld the highest traditions of the Arm Forces, especially in the protection of the territorial integrity of the nation.

According to the former Senate President, “He was Nigeria’s Minister of Defence with a difference. He was a leader of leaders” stressing, “In General Abbe, Nigeria has lost one her best and fertile minds . He has left a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill”.

Senator Mark prayed that God, in His infinite mercy, grant General Abbe eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.