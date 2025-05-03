Gene editing more efficient than traditional crop, animal breeding – Expert

Prof. Olalekan Akinbo of African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), says that Genome Editing (GEd) is more efficient and precise in developing new crop and animal breeds than traditional method.

By Sylvester Thompson

Prof. Olalekan Akinbo of African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), says that Genome Editing (GEd) is more efficient and precise in developing new crop and animal breeds than traditional method.

He said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Akinbo is the Technical Lead, Genome Editing Initiative of the AUDA-NEPAD Centre of Excellence in Science, Technology and Innovation.

Gene editing is the alteration of the genetic material of a living organism.

It is done by inserting, replacing, or removing a DNA sequence with the aim of improving some characteristic of a crop or farm animal and in some cases correcting a genetic disorder.

Akinbo said GEd technology was also efficient in targeted alterations in genetic make-up of crops and animals, increases and enhances pest resistance.

According to him, it enhances the resistance of crops and animals to pests and diseases, improves nutritional content and shortens production cycles.

He said said it also bolsters resilience to abiotic stresses induced by climate change.

“This indeed demonstrates the potential of advanced agricultural technologies in supporting global food security.

“However, these new agricultural innovations, notably involving genome editing and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are subject to both international and domestic regulations.

“Member States of the African Union are encouraged to create regulatory frameworks governing these new genomic technologies and their applications,’’ he said.

Akinbo said that such regulations should ensure the safe and sustainable utilisation of innovations to enhance food security.

He said that the development, implementation, and enforcement of gene editing regulatory frameworks vary significantly across countries.

According to him, some countries are have more advanced policies, legislations, and guidelines in place in that regard than others.

Akinbo said that addressing challenges posed by climate change was vital in food security efforts.

“Recent insights into molecular genetics have further accelerated crop and animal improvements, significantly amplifying production capabilities.

“Among the innovative agricultural tools emerging today, genome editing (GEd) stands out due to its ability to enhance plant and animal genetics in ways that directly improve food security,’’ he said.

The expert urged that Nigeria and other African nations should adopt sustainable agrifood systems to ensure food security and achieve sustainable development goals.

He said to achieve this, key improvements in the agricultural sector were necessary, including transitioning to more productive environments and enhancing agricultural management practices. (NAN)