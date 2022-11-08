Gender Inclusiveness: WMU commends NIMASA

… Commitment to capacity development non-negotiable – Jamoh.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been commended for its policies of gender equality which have manifested in both the number of women employed by the Agency as well as those sponsored for capacity development in country and abroad.

This was made known by the President of the World Maritime University (WMU), Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry who paid a working visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos to discuss training and manpower development with the Agency’s management led by the Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR.

Dr. Doumbia-Henry also thanked NIMASA for its longstanding relationship with WMU, stating: “We here at the World Maritime University have had a long, mutually, beneficial relationship with Nigeria and NIMASA in particular. Our visit is to further strengthen the ties between ourselves while exploring areas of future collaboration”.

“I also wish to especially congratulate Dr. Jamoh for the gender inclusive nature of the Agency especially under his leadership. We have observed that in the number of female officers of the Agency that are sent to the WMU for maritime studies’.

On his part, the NIMASA DG Dr Jamoh explained the reasons behind the longstanding relationship between both parties, stating:

“Our continued relationship with the World Maritime University is informed by the Agency’s commitment to professionalism, research and development as well as striving to attain global best practices in carrying out our responsibilities. This informs our choice of WMU when sending some of our staff to the institution for further training”. We have a deliberate policy in line with the International Maritime Organization to encourage more female participation in maritime.

He added, “From this development, it is clear that NIMASA’s commitment to human capacity development of its staff remains unwavering. This in turn is bound to have a knock-on effect on the Nigerian maritime industry in that the level of professionalism would be improved upon”.

The World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden, is a postgraduate maritime university founded within the framework of the International Maritime Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations

