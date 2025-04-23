Gender-inclusive politics crucial to strengthening democracy, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that gender-inclusive politics, which ensures the equitable representation of women in the nation’s political system is crucial to the strengthening of democracy.





By Emmanuel Oloniruha

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at a conference for women political leaders, with the theme: “Breaking Barriers and Shaping Positive Attitudes for Inclusive Politics in Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day conference was organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the IPAC Directorate of Women Affairs.

Yakubu, represented by INEC’s Director of Gender and Inclusivity Department, stressed the need for behavior-changes and concerted efforts toward addressing factors limiting women participation in politics.

“The strength of any democracy lies not only in the conduct of periodic elections but also in the inclusivity of its processes and the equitable representation of its people, particularly women, who constitute nearly half of the Nigerian population.

“The focus on women political leaders and the need to institutionalise behavior-change approaches highlights a critical pathway to addressing systemic challenges, such as discrimination, political violence, and underrepresentation that continue to hinder women’s full participation in our political space.

“As the electoral umpire, INEC is committed to promoting gender-inclusive policies and ensuring a level playing field for all political actors, regardless of our gender policy,” he said.

Yakubu said that the commission’s continuous engagement with stakeholders, aimed to dismantle structural barriers and create opportunities for women to thrive in political leadership and governance.

He commended the efforts of Nigerian women who had demonstrated resilience, courage, and excellence in leadership over the years, even in the face of significant challenges.

The INEC boss urged women to keep pushing boundaries, mentoring others, and take their rightful places in the political arena.

Sen. Ireti Kinjibe, (-PDP, FCT), urged all women to go back to their respective wards and polling units to prevail on their representatives to advocate for the passage of the bill seeking special seats for women.

Ireti said that women had to be a strong lobby group, saying they could not just be talking about women inclusivity without working for it.

She called on IPAC to encourage women to be included in party leadership positions and elective positions.

Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, described the conference as a reminder that the push for inclusive politics transcended party lines.

She said it was a national imperative that demanded collective commitment.

According to her, the theme of the conference offered a timely platform for reflection, collaboration, and decisive action across the political landscape.

The deputy governor added that it would help to confront structural and attitudinal barriers limiting women’s inclusivity in Nigeria politics.

“Our roles must not be symbolic, they must be strategic, and they must deliver results.

“Let us all, men and women, move beyond rhetorics and drive the structural changes needed to make inclusive leadership our new reality,” Salako said.(NAN)