Gender-based Violence: Zamfara to domesticate Child Violence Prohibition Act

The Zamfara Government on Tuesday said it was working toward the domestication of the Child Violence Prohibition Act.

Hajiya Zainab Lawal, the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, said this at the virtual commemoration of the 2020 Day of the African Child, organised by Save the Children International, in Gusau.

The theme of the event is: “Access to Child-friendly Justice in Africa”.

“I will like to congratulate the African Children for the commemoration of this day, l commend Save the Children for organising this event.

“I think there is the need to train our children on gender- based violence.

“On this note, I am appealing to parents and guardians in the state to always monitor the movements of their children, to ensure their safety.

“The state government is working with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, to ensure the domestication of child violence prohibition act,” the commissioner said.

She said the state government would continue partnering with relevant stakeholders to improve the development of children in the state. (NAN)

