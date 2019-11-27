Gender-based violence: NLC supports ratification of ILO Convention 190

Rising against gender-based violence in Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it is committed to ending GBVH, in the world of work and supports the ratification and implementation of C190 by the government of Nigeria as soon as possible.

This is contained in a statement by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

“In June 2019, history was made with the adoption of a landmark global binding treaty to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work including gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH).

“For the first time, ILO Convention 190 (C190) defined violence and harassment in the world of work, recognized the right to a world of work free from violence and harassment, and specifically addressed GBVH.

“C190 and its accompanying Recommendation 206 (R206) are powerful tools to improve the working lives of millions of workers, especially women workers, and those most marginalized working in insecure, low-paid, unsafe jobs.

“In order to effectively eradicate GBVH in the world of work, C190 urges governments to address the root causes of GBVH including unequal power relations and take action to mitigate the impact of domestic violence in the world of work, recognizing that many victims of domestic violence work and should not be forced to choose between losing their job or keeping themselves and their children safe.

“C190 reflects how work is organized today by covering all workers irrespective of their contractual status including informal workers. It also recognizes the changing nature of where work is conducted by not only covering the physical workplace, but also commuting to/from work, work-related communications, and where workers are paid, take a rest break or meal,” the statement read.

According to the Union, “the adoption of C190 by the ILO to eradicate GBVH in the world of work is the result of a successful multi-year campaign led by the global union movement, especially its women leaders. When ratified and implemented, C190 will improve the lives of millions of workers.”

It called of the Federal government to commit to ending gender-based violence by ratifying C190.

“We call on Nigeria Government to demonstrate its continued commitment to ending GBVH in the world of work by ratifying C190.”