GenCos release 3,542MWH of electricity to national grid – Report

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations says they released an average of 3,542 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Sunday.

This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team of the Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Monday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 132,38 megawatt from the figure released on Saturday.

It, however, said that 1.919 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report said that 112.5 was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 1,712.60 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.8billion on Sunday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Sunday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Sunday was 4,399 megawatt. (NAN)