GenCos release 3,216 MWH of electricity to national grid

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,216 Megawatts-hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday .

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said that the electricity released by the GenCos was down by 152.85 megawatts from the figure released on Wednesday .

It however, said that 2,031 megawatts could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 112.5 megawatts was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,424.2 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.2 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,105.8 megawatts. (NAN)