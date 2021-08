Former military administrator of Oyo State has passed on aged 78

The late Olurin also served as Interim Administrator of Ekiti State following declaration of State of Emergency by then President Olusegun Obasnajo’s Civilian Administration.



He also contested for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2011.



The General from Ilaro in Ogun State had a sterling career in the military

