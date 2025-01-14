Gen Olanrewaju reacts to Obasa’s impeachment as Lagos Assembly Speaker

Former Minister of Communications and Alternate Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of De Renaissance Patriots, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), has described the ouster of Mr. Mudashiru Ajaiyi Obasa from office as Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly as the Law of Karma.

Olanrewaju expressed his reactions by way of referencing his earlier warning asking the now impeached Speaker to allow indigene of Lagos State emerge for the number three position during the 2023 process.

He said the third spiritual law of success is the Law of Karma and followed it up with a quote saying, “Karma is both action and the consequences of that action, it is cause and effect simultaneously, because every action generates a force of energy that returns to us in like kind. There is nothing unfamiliar about the Law of Karma. Everybody has heard the expression, “What you sow is what you reap.””

This quotation is from ‘The Seven Spiritual Laws Of Success’, the former Minister noted and then went into the core of his reactions.

“The choices that the former speaker Obasa made while on his exalted seat were that he overstepped his political boundary in many ways. Politicians, while playing their political ping pong game of arrogance and seeking more power in search of a dynastic crown, particularly in lagos state,they ignored the slippery ground.

“The road to 2027 electoral contest will present never ending challenges and compromises. Many politicians never realise that political power is not within their grasp but in the hands of powerbrokers and a kingmaker. Like the ancient Chinese emperors who suffered fools gladly, it is not an accident that Obasa’s open declaration to show his face without authoritarisation into the gubernatorial ring is an unpardonable “harakiri”

“I remember that I warned the Speaker-to-be Obasa a few years ago not to contest for the speaker’s position for the 3rd time. He should yield the post to an indigene, knowing that it was a right time for an indigene to be the speaker. Obasa is an Ogun State indigene. Constitutionally, you cannot claim 2 states of origin but wonders never end in Lagos State power matrix. His fall from power could be ascribed to undignified political correctness and mean-spirited attempts to silence critics both within the establishment and external forces. Obasa bluffed everyone and pushed aside all commonsense appeals to him.

“When there are many imposed non-indigenes, who are residents and over ambitious, they forget themselves a few moments without knowing it. They disobey superior standing orders of their infallible leadership thinking neither rule of law nor political accountability could count anymore. They hold on the barricade of state power and continue with the domination of the political space, regardless of the negative impact their actions have on the sons and daughters of the state.

“The lessons to be learned from this authoritarian political action is to give power to the IBILE indigenous people of Lagos State, who can manage themselves better and more successfully. Who knows who is next? A stitch in time saves nine,” General Tajudeen Olanrewaju said.