Gen. Irabor advocates collaboration against terrorism in W/Africa

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2022 (NAN) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, says there is need for stronger collaboration between West African armed forces to deal with insecurity in the sub-region.

Irabor stated this when hosted the Burkinabe Chief of Defence Staff, Senior Col. David Kadre at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

He congratulated the Burkinabe defence chief, an alumnus of the National Defence College (NDC), Nigeria for his appointment and assured to share experiences on how the two countries had been tackling insecurity.

Irabor said that Nigeria was proud to have an alumnus of NDC becoming the defence chief of Burkina Faso, reiterating his commitment to sharing ideas with the visitor.

“No doubt the West African sub-region is experiencing the menace of terrorism and insurgency and we understand that to address this scourge, there has to be collaboration of all countries within the sub-region.

“That is why I am delighted to receive you and to also let you know that we shall share our experiences.

“We will indeed take action that will ensure that we redress all issues together and ensure that we stamp out every form of terrorism within our sub-region,’’ he said.

Earlier, Kadre said he was in Nigeria to attend the graduation of the Course 30 of NDC Nigeria and used the opportunity to visit Irabor to tap from his wealth of experience.

Kadre said he also visited to seek advice on his new appointment and to also present the security situation in the West African sub-region.

He reiterated the need for deeper collaboration between Nigerian and Burkinabe armed forces to address the challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

“I came also regarding terrorism and insurgency in our countries so as to seek your advice and experience since Nigeria is engaged in fighting this scourge,” he said. (NAN)

