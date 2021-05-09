Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, has described as false and unfounded the fake news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits.

According to a statement signed by Dr.Yakubu Suleiman, Media Aid to Former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami said ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious news but has decided to set the record straight.

The statement said, “General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar disassociates himself from such a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the Country and should not be condoned.

“He lamented on how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

Abdulsalami urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria.

