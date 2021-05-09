Gen Abdulsalami dismisses news linking him to ‘purported arrested helicopter’

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar, described as false and unfounded fake news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits.

According to a statement signed by .Yakubu Suleiman, Aid to Former Military Head of State, Abdulsalami said ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious news but decided to set record straight.

statement said, “General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar disassociates himself from such a heinous crime is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

kind of fake news the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the Country and should not be condoned.

“He lamented on how individuals can be so callous to peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

Abdulsalami urged Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on .

He further urged Nigerians to to and for enduring peace in Nigeria.

