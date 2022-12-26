GEJ felicitates Makinde at 55th birthday

By David Adeoye

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday, on Dec. 25.

A statement issued on Sunday evening in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said the former President’s greeting is contained in a letter, dated Dec. 21, and addressed to the governor.

ln the letter, titled “Goodwill Message on your 55th birthday”, Jonathan described Makinde as a “patriot and service-oriented leader”, urging him not to relent in his purposeful strides in the state.

He said that Makinde has been deliberate in providing hope and development to the people of Oyo State.

The letter read; “On behalf of my family, I celebrate with you, the government and people of Oyo State on the occasion of your 55th birthday.

“You are a patriotic and service-oriented leader who has been deliberate in providing hope and development for the people of Oyo State.

“As you celebrate, I urge you to remain committed in service and pursuit of peace and development and the common good of your people.

“On behalf of my family, I wish you God’s wisdom, peace and more glorious strides in nation-building. “Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.” (NAN)