GEEP: Sadiya hails Maryam Uwais, BoI efforts



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has commended Bank of Industry (BOI) for effective coordination of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) across the country.

Farouk made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the corporate Head Quarters of BOI in Abuja on Tuesday.

The three sub-programmes under the GEEP are Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni where zero collateral loans, ranging from N10,000 to N30,000 are issued to MSMEs operators as part of poverty alleviation efforts. It is a social investment initiative of the Federal Government executed by the BOI.

The Minister inspected the centre where she was briefed on the various processes of GEEP by Mr. Uzoma Nwagba, chief Operation Officer in the National Social Investment Office.

“I must say that I am very impressed with what I see today. I know Mrs Maryam Uwais has put in a lot in this. We are very proud of BOI and the team that put up this centre.

“GEEP is designed for economically active Nigerians to build their lives economically and we are impressed the partnership with BOI. From What I see here today, BOI is playing its role seriously,” she said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Governing Board of BOI, Mr Dikko Abdulrahaman said that the minister has done so well at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced persons.

He said,” With Farouk‘s same commitment and dedication at the commission in the new ministry, I have no doubt in my mind that the target of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty would be achieved.

“I want to acknowledge the excellent job of Uwais handling the social investment programme, inspite of the complexity, she has done so well.

“The BOI is pleased to work with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to achieve the next level agenda of President Buhari.”

In the same vein, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, who also paid a courtesy visit to the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) encouraged N-Tech Software trainees to take advantage training.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Annatu Aliyu said that the programme is supposed to cover every state so long as you a Nigerian and have the minimum certificate requirement, adding that the programme is a gift to all Nigerians irrespective their political inclination.

“It is making you a global player. You are trained in this programme for you to be a global player in the field of software engineering. For those of you who are interested you can into any field, in medicine, etc.

“I say this is a gift from the President. He said, he wants to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in the next (10)years.

“I will say you should pick one person from your corner. It is a collective responsibility. We can do it. Let us have that passion Mr. President has to take Nigeria to the next level and beyond,” she said.

She advised the trainees to put in their best in making the most out of the programme, adding that if they do not do well they will deprive other people from their areas this great opportunity.

Also speaking, Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, said that their aim is to empower the young to earn good salary and to live a good life, adding that this will minimize the issues of crimes committed by the youths and also the issues of illegal migration in the country.

“We are looking at seeing the young people taking ownership of their lives, earning a descent salary, living a good life, supporting their families, supporting their communities, being able to source money from all over the world, because there are no barriers when it comes in terms of technology.

“So, am encouraged by what I have seen, and am hoping that all of them here will be able to use this opportunity positively and become very productive.

“So, this will give them hope, make them be more patriotic because government is reaching them directly, all the issues about substance abuse, indiscipline, all of these are not necessary.

“All of you can become great people, this is an opportunity that if they actually utilize well, they will be great in their various vocations,” she stressed.

The Administrator /CEO, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo confirmed that the students are coping and doing well.

“I want to confirm to you that I have deliberated with the students and they are coping and I am pleased with their conducts.

“I use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for this wonderful scheme. You already have the to take out of poverty, so take good advantage of this, and also impact the knowledge to another person, that is the way we keep on improving,” he said.

