GE, NGO empower150 Lagos students

By Oluwafunke Ishola

GE Gas Power and United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), have donated learning materials to 150 students to promote literacy and quality of education in Lagos state.

Mrs Deola Durodola, Executive Director, UWGN, on Wednesday in Lagos said the donation was part of the NGO’s ‘Back to School’ drive aimed at enhancing student development.

Durodola said that the 150 students were from the Wesley School of Hearing Impaired, Surulere and Whanyinna Nursery and Primary School, Makoko, Lagos.

According to her, the schools were selected as they cater to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

She recalled that Wesley Schools for The Hearing Impaired, founded in 1962, currently hosts students with hearing impairments and special needs, and empowers them to achieve their full potential.

Durodola noted that Whanyinna Children Foundation uses education to combat child labor, illiteracy, malnutrition, crime, among others.

She said that through Whanyinna School, more than 260 children living in slums had been provided with tuition-free elementary education.

“This collaboration with GE to enhance the quality of education as well as promote literacy and reading culture among children in beneficiary schools is important in our efforts to improve lives by mobilising the caring power of communities.

“It is also in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, while supporting children in low income and potentially disadvantaged communities,” she said.

Ms Anne Ezeh, Communications Director, GE Africa & Diversity Leader, GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the partnership with UWGN was to ensure students have access to education.

“We recognise that supporting children to access quality education prepares them to become productive citizens in the future,” she said

Also, Mrs Elizabeth Ojemola, Principal, Wesley School of Hearing Impaired, expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it would ease the financial burden of parents and reduce student absenteeism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside from the donation, volunteers spent time with the students in storybook reading sessions, games among other activities. (NAN)

