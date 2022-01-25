GDP of China’s Guangxi up 7.5% in 2021

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, rose by 7.5 per cent year on year.

The rise topped 2.4 trillion yuan (about 379 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, local authorities said.

Data from the regional statistics bureau showed from January to November 2021, profits of the region’s industrial enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan, reached 106.5 billion yuan, up 41.2 per cent year on year.

The region’s new industrial products such as new energy vehicles, solar cells and optical instruments saw rapid growth in output last year, up 1.6 times, 1.2 times and 57.1 per cent, respectively.

According to the bureau, in 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods of Guangxi increased by nine per cent over the previous year, the fiscal revenue soared 8.1 per cent to nearly 302.8 billion yuan last year. (Xinhua/NAN)

