GBV: UNFPA trains stakeholders on forensic samples collection

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has trained 35 police, judiciary and health personnel on forensic samples collection to fast track prosecution of Sexual, Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Adamawa.

The exercise is also designed to build the capacity of personnel on transfer and maintaining chain of evidence against the perpetrators.

Dr Danladi Idrisa, UNFPA Programme Officer in the state, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of a four-day training exercise on Friday in Yola.

Idrisa said the training would assist survivours of the SGBV to access justice.

He said the objective of the training was to build the competence of medical and prosecution officers on forensic samples collection as well as maintain chain of evidence in relation to the SGBV.

The UNFPA official said that one of the major drawbacks in the case of sexual violence was the provision of evidence beyond reasonable doubt.

“Adamawa has witnessed more than 900 reported cases of rape and sexual violence between June 2019 and Sept. 2021.

“Less than 40 per cent of the reported cases prosecuted with no conviction established in spite of the 98 per cent of the survivors are demanding justice,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Regina Gisalambe, a participant and GBV Desk Officer, Federal Medical Centre, Yola, said she was now better informed on SGBV, human rights and importance of forensic evidence in persuing justice for the survivors.

“Before now, I am in doubt about the forensic evidence, however, with this training our forensic lab in Modibbo Adama University, Yola will be better utilise for investigation.

“I received training on how to collect samples and what can contaminate the samples among others including laws of GBV,” she said.

Also, Fatima Raji of the International Federation of Women Lawyers Association (FIDA), said that the training would enhance prosecution of the offenders and evidence presentation in the the court.

“We learnt how to tender forensic evidence in the court through science that would improve a lot of cases, especially when we do not have physical evidence.

“We can relay on scientific evidence that is being collected at the crime scene and link it to the prosecution.

“With this we will be able to prosecute more cases and secure convictions,” she said. (NAN)

