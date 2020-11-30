GBV: SDG donates 208-bed transit home for female survivors

In line with the objectives of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, has donated a 208-bed Model Transit facility to Ekiti State.

Janet Mcdickson, Head, Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, who disclosed this in a statement, said the facility was constructed and equipped in collaboration with the State Government to empower women and girls victims of GBV.

The facility contains an administrative block, a crèche, 250-seater conference hall, 200 rooms self-contained apartment and a skills acquisition centre for hairdressing, tailoring, photography among others.

At the ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that the facility would aid the achievements of goals 3, 5, 10, 16 and 17 of SDGs.

The presidential aide commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to improve issues involving women and the girl child.